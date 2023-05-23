MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the starting date for the northern muskellunge season.

In a release from the DNR, officials say anglers can start catching musky on waters within the northern muskellunge management zone on Saturday, May 27. The zone includes inland waters north of U.S. Highway 10, excluding Wisconsin-Michigan boundary waters.

“The warmer weather means more fishing opportunities for anglers to catch our state fish in the northern zone,” said Justine Hasz, DNR Director of the Bureau of Fisheries Management.

The DNR says anglers can expect fish in most waters to be done spawning and ready to bite with muskies likely being active in shallow vegetated bays, channels, and on points close to shallow bays.

The muskellunge was proclaimed Wisconsin’s official state fish in 1955 and has become one of the state’s most unique trophies. The DNR states more musky world records have been landed in Wisconsin than anywhere else.

The current record for the largest musky caught is 69 pounds and 11 ounces taken from the Chippewa Flowage. All those participating in the northern musky season will need to follow all regulations and license requirements.

For more information on getting a fishing license, or on the northern musky season, visit the Wisconsin DNR website