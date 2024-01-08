MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) say they are encouraging the public to help them with an ongoing reproduction study by reporting the statewide locations of black bear dens.

According to a release from the DNR, the Black Bear Litter and Diet Survey is entering its third year of data collection, and while all den locations are said to be critical to the success of the study, there is a particular need for reports out of Clark, Taylor, Wood, St. Croix, Pierce, Buffalo, and Oneida Counties.

“Public reporting is essential to this project. Reporting dens helps us meet the sample size requirements for our study and increases the accuracy of the black bear population model.” Dr. Jennifer Price Tack, DNR Large Carnivore and Elk Research Scientist

DNR officials say many people discover dens by listening for quiet squeaking, grunting, humming, or sucking sounds with dens tending to get noise once cubs are born.

Those who find a black bear den are asked to report as much information as they can without approaching or disturbing the den itself. Important information to report about the den includes:

GPS coordinates of the den

Photo of the den, from a safe distance (30 yards), showing it relative to its surroundings

Description of the site and its surrounding area

Any information on the bear or bears and their activity near the site.

Once reports are filed, Price Tack and her team will work with the reporters of the den and land owners to visit the sites and determine if they are safe, accessible, and active before deciding to survey that set.

Officials say, that as part of the survey, DNR staff will collect biological data from the reported dens that will include sex, weight, and body measurements of the bears inside. Mother bears will then be outfitted with GPS tracking collars to help learn more about bear foraging behavior.

The GPS tracking collar is said to also help them find the mother bear in future years to help DNR staff study the bear’s reproductive success by seeing her litter frequency, litter size, and the survival rates of her cubs.

Officials state the Black Bear Litter and Diet Survey team will continue to survey dens for the next 6 to 7 years with the hope of placing collars on 100 mother bears across Wisconsin’s statewide bear management zones.

The team is reportedly on pace to achieve its sample-size target, however, new reports are needed each year to meet its benchmark.