WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), alongside the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has officially concluded a multi-year investigation into the poaching and over-harvesting of fish from the Menominee River.

According to a release, local law enforcement investigated individuals from Wisconsin, Michigan, and Illinois about over-harvesting hundreds of vulnerable spawning lake whitefish from the Menominee River.

Authorities teamed up to track down the violators, which homed 11 from Illinois, one from Michigan, and one from Wisconsin.

“Our joint investigation found these violators were organized, strategic and intentional,” said DNR Marine Warden Jeff Lautenslager. “The lake whitefish in this river are particularly vulnerable during the late-year months. They congregate in the up-river systems in Wisconsin every fall for their annual spawn.”

Following the court proceedings concluding, 29 citations were issued with 91 whitefish seized and confiscated bu the court. The citations also ordered a total of 24 years of rights revocation.

“The DNR wardens and investigators, in this case, remain hopeful the removal of these numerous violators will make room for the legal and ethical individuals who enjoy viewing and legally fishing lake whitefish. The laws we have are specifically to protect this valued and vulnerable fish species,” Lautenslager said. “People who fish and enjoy observing wildlife should know their state conservation officers often work together to protect our resources and the people who enjoy them. We hope this case deters egregious and blatant violating of fishing laws.”

This case began in 2019 when DNR wardens and officers became aware of the organized attacks on lake whitefish.