MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are reminding anglers that the early catch and release season for inland trout is starting soon.

According to a release from the DNR, anglers will be able to start targeting any of Wisconsin’s four inland trout species on Saturday, January 6, 2024, and continue through Friday, May 3, 2024.

During this time, DNR officials say only artificial tackle bait can be used and any trout caught need to immediately be released. Click here for more information on Wisconsin’s Trout Fishing regulations.

Officials also say that anyone who participates in the season will need both a 2023-2024 fishing license and an inland trout stamp which are said to be good until March 31, 2024.

As of April 1, 2024, anglers will need to purchase a 2024-2025 fishing license and inland trout stamp. Stamps and licenses can be bought here, through the DNR’s license portal, or through an authorized license agent.

Officials from the DNR say that all anglers are encouraged to practice responsible catch-and-release fishing while making sure to reduce their reel and fish handling times as much as possible. Tips on responsible releasing caught fish can be found here.