MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) say they are encouraging the public to keep an eye out for emerald ash borer this winter.

According to a release from the DNR, the easiest way to find emerald ash borer (EAB) is to check ash for flicking, otherwise known as woodpecker damage.

Officials say woodpecker damage can be seen when the birds peck away at some of a tree’s bark to find larvae underneath and it is a common early sign that a tree might have an infest of EAB. EAB is said to be an invasive insect and is the most damaging threat to Wisconsin trees, killing an estimated 99% of infested ash trees if left untreated.

DNR officials say, that in 2023, 69 of 72 Wisconsin counties had EAB present with it being more common in the southern half of the state.

Other signs of a possible EABG infestation can include Sprouts growing from the base or trunk of the tree, a thinning canopy with smaller, pale leaves, one-eighth-of-an-inch D-shaped exit holes in a tree’s bark, and Green beetles crawling on the trunk the ash tree throughout the summer.

Land and homeowners who spot woodpecker damage in their woodlot ash trees are being encouraged to contact a DNR or consulting forester on how to manage the potential infestation. Those who detect an EAB infestation early in its early stages can protect their ash trees by treating them with an insecticide between mid-April into mid-May.

Officials mention that treatments are typically applied to the ash tree every one or two years, however, they say landowners should consider the benefits of having the tree, along with the costs of treatments, before deciding if the tree is worth preserving or removing and replacing it.

Those who find suspected infestations that are present in a community that does not have a confirmed detection should report it to the DNR. For more information on flecking and EAB, visit the DNR’s website.