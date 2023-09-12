MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced that it is offering hunters a “unique” opportunity this fall as part of a study on deer density.

In a release, the DNR says that a two-day harvest will be held for gun deer hunting at the Sandhill Wildlife Area in Babcock on December 9 and 10.

Officials with the DNR say that the study will evaluate various methods for estimating small-scale deer density. The study is reportedly set to use multiple data sources that will include trail cameras and GPS-collared deer.

“By participating in this special hunting opportunity, deer hunters will help the DNR reduce the deer population density on this property while simultaneously allowing researchers to evaluate the efficacy of various tools and methodologies for estimating deer populations in a real-world scenario.” Glenn Stauffer, DNR Natural Resources Research Scientist

Hunters interested in assisting with the study can apply for the 2023 Sandhill Wildlife Area Gunt Deer Hunt by sending an email to quinn.brownell@wisconsin.gov or by mailing a completed application to the following address:

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources – Firearm Deer Hunt

Sandhill Wildlife Area

PO Box 156

Babcock, WI 54413

DNR officials say that all licensed gun hunters are eligible to apply, however, space for the unique study is limited and all applications must be submitted by October 13. Successful applicants will be notified one week after the deadline.

Also stated in the release, participating hunters will need to review the special hunting rules and regulations for the Sandhill Wildlife Area.

Each participant will reportedly be issued two harvest authorizations, one either-sex permit and one antlerless-only. These harvest authorizations are only valid at the Sandhill Wildlife Area during the two-day hunt.

For more information about the study or applications for the study, click here.