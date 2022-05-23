MEDFORD, Wis. (WFRV) – After a bear attack in Medford, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is giving answers on why the bear attacked, and what you can do to prevent things like this from happening.

The couple in Medford had spotted the bear eating from a birdfeeder and yelled at it to go away.

Pat Beringer from the DNR spoke with Local 5 News and informed us the “bear was probably startled and the initial response is when bears get startled like that they sometimes subdue whoever is threatening them.”

Beringer also added the bear had a yearling with them so that also added to the cause, meaning the bear was probably trying to protect its yearling.

“The adult bears will often want to defend them so this bear bursts through the screen and attempted to subdue whatever threat that it felt that was coming from the house,” said Beringer. He also said the couple that killed the bear did everything they were supposed to do and that “99% of the other bears would’ve been scared off.”

Here are some tips that Beringer offered when being approached or when spotting a bear:

Remain calm and don’t run

Make yourself big and loud

Throw items such as sticks or rocks

“This is a very rare incident. We have situations across the country where bears do cause problems but for black bears, it’s pretty uncommon for them to break into a home and do this,” added Beringer.

The two that were attacked in the house were sent to the hospital with minor injuries, but have since been treated and released.