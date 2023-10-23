OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding all potential spearers on Monday morning that they have just over a week left to purchase a 2024 sturgeon spearing license.

According to a release from the Wisconsin DNR, spearers looking to harvest sturgeon from Lake Winnebago need to purchase their license by Tuesday, October 31.

DNR officials say while unlimited licenses are available for Lake Winnebago, fishing on the lakes upriver (Lake Poygan, Lake Butte des Morts, and Lake Winneconne) is managed by a preference point system and lottery that is limited to 500 permitted spearers.

The DNR adds that applicants for an Upriver Lakes tag were already authorized for the 2024 season and those authorized have until the start of the spearing season to purchase a license. It should be noted that those with Upriver tags cannot also purchase a tag for Lake Winnebago.

Officials say both residents and non-residents are able to purchase a license through the Go Wild system or at any location that sells licenses.

License holders must be at least 12 years of age and any military personnel home on leave during the spearing season, along with those who will turn 12 between November 1 and the end of the season, do not need to purchase their license before the October 31 deadline.

DNR officials say the 2024 sturgeon spearing season will open on February 10 and run for a maximum of 16 days or until any of the pre-determined harvest caps are met.

Additional information about licenses and the 2024 sturgeon spearing regulations can be found on the DNR’s website.