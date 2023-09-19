TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Tuesday that it will be celebrating accessibility through a new outdoor program.

In a release, DNR officials say they are launching a new outdoor wheelchair program that will use special types of wheelchairs to give those who previously couldn’t, access to much of the outdoors sights and sounds at state-owned properties.

“These specially designed chairs allow people of all abilities to recreate within state parks and forests in new ways, providing universal access to trails and programs.” Steve Schmelzer, DNR Parks and Recreation Management Bureau Director

The DNR states that multiple outdoor wheelchairs including motorized all-terrain wheelchairs with tracks, a manual all-terrain GRIT Freedom wheelchair, and a beach wheelchair will all be available for those of all ages and abilities to try out at an event in Two Rivers.

The DNR says that the all-terrain outdoor wheelchairs with tracks are able to handle rough, rocky, snowy, and unstable surfaces. The GRIT Freedom Chair is a lever-driven wheelchair that is equipped with rugged mountain bike wheels.

At state park properties around the state, both motorized and non-motorized outdoor wheelchairs will be available for use.

The event in Two Rivers to try out these new wheelchairs and celebrate accessibility is scheduled to be on Thursday, September 28, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Point Beach State Forest.

For more information on the event and on other accessible recreation and equipment offerings, visit the Wisconsin DNR website.