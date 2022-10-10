WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking hunters to help slow the spread of invasive species while out in the field during hunting season.

According to a release, hunters are encouraged to check for unwanted hitchhikers such as seeds from invasive plants.

Officials say garlic mustard, tansy, and spotted knapweed can travel far distances in the mud on vehicles, trailers, ATVs, shoes, and clothing, and once introduced, these invasives establish quickly by damaging valuable wildlife habitats.

Garlic Mustard Tansy Spotted Knapweed

The DNR is offering several ways hunters can help:

Learn to recognize invasive species.

Be aware of seeds that stick to clothing and shoes.

Inspect and clean hair, clothing, shoes, gear, and pets before and after recreating.

Clean equipment before and after use.

Properly dispose of soil, seeds, or plant parts from cleaning.

Stay on designated trails, roads, and other developed areas.

Avoid areas that are infested with invasive species; “When in doubt, stay out!”

Educate others on how to limit the spread of invasive species.

Volunteer to help control invasive species.

Those who may have found an invasive species while out on public or private land can report the location, description, and photo of the invasive species here.