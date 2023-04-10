(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to be cautious and avoid burning due to a very high fire danger across most of Wisconsin.

The upcoming forecast indicates warm, dry, and windy conditions through much of the week. On windy, dry days, embers from any fire, especially burn piles and campfires, can easily escape control and cause a wildfire if not properly extinguished.

Counties with very high danger include Adams, Brown, Buffalo, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Manitowoc, Marquette, Milwaukee, Monroe, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Portage, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Vernon, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, and Wood County.

DNR burning permit restrictions and fire danger vary from county to county, as significant snow still covers the northern third of the state and is keeping the fire risk there low.

However, the DNR is suspending annual burn permits in 19 counties due to current and forecasted conditions.

Any fire could quickly start and spread in these conditions. To help keep Wisconsinites safe, the DNR is asking you to avoid all outdoor burning, including limiting the use of campfires.

Outdoor enthusiasts should also use caution with off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Keep in mind that weather conditions can change frequently and quickly become dangerous.

FIRE SAFETY TIPS

Avoid outdoor burning until conditions improve. Burn permits for debris burning are currently suspended in numerous counties.

Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawnmowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.

Secure dragging trailer chains.

Report fires early, dial 911.

Check current fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR website.