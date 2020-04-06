Wisconsin Department of Transporation gives local governments more than $99 million in transportation aid

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced on Monday that the week of April 6, WisDOT will be giving local governments more than $99 million in transportation aid.

The WisDOT says that this week local governments will be receiving quarterly payments totaling $99,147,647 for General Transportation Aids (GTA), Connecting Highway Aids, and Expressway Policing Aids.

WisDOT reports the payments to Wisconsin’s 1,850 villages, towns, and cities will be $95, 875,797 in General Transporation Aids, $3,015,875 to municipalities eligible to receive Connecting Highway Aids, and $255,975 to Milwaukee County for Expressway Policing Aids.

The organization says for the calendar year 2020, local governments will receive around $521 million in financial assistance to support transportation-related projects which is a 10 percent increase over the previous biennial budget.

Secretary-designee Craig Thompson says, “The importance of a sound transportation system is especially evident as we face the challenge of the COVID-19 public emergency.”

Thompson continues, “The local system is the essential first and last miles, making sure that vital goods like food and medical supplies are getting to where they’re needed.”

For more information on WisDOT local payments visit https://wisconsindot.gov.

