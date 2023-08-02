SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced on Wednesday the completion of all major construction on a $17.14 million project on US 41 in Brown and Oconto counties.

In a release, WisDOT says the nine-mile stretch from Norfield Road in Suamico to Abrams is complete and has been completed both on time and on budget.

Construction reportedly began on August 22, 2022, and while some final finishing work may be needed, WisDOT states the finishing work will have little impact on traffic.

WisDOT says the $17.14 million dollar project was done to make improvements on US 41. The improvements made were a resurfacing of the nine miles, culvert pipe replacements, frost heave repairs, base patching, guardrail updates, new pavement marking, and new overhead sign structure placements.

WisDOT says the benefits of this project include a smoother driving surface, reduced future maintenance costs, an increase in the roadway’s usable lifespan, better water drainage, and potentially reduced serious crashes.

The project was reportedly funded by the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. WisDOT names Northeast Asphalt, Inc. from Greenville as the prime contractor.

For more information on this project, visit the US 41 project construction website.