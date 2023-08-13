OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced long-term lane closures on WIS 441 in Outagamie County beginning Monday.

A release from WisDOT states the closures are part of the WIS 441 Maintenance Improvement Project from US 10/Oneida Street to the north junction of I-41 in Appleton.

Officials say the contractor will be completing surface repair and replacing joints on the Fox River Bridge and completing pavement repair and diamond grinding on WIS 441.

WIS 441 between CTH CE and CTH OO will be reduced to one lane in each direction during the closure.

Traffic impacts include:

Northbound and southbound WIS 441 between County CE and County OO will have full-time lane reductions beginning on Monday, August 14 through mid-November.

Drivers can expect delays, especially during peak travel times. Please consider alternate routes.

More information about the WIS 441 Maintenance Improvement Project can be found here.