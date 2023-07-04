(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced that eastbound lanes on WIS 172 will be closed overnight starting on Thursday.

In a release from WisDOT, officials say the closure will affect the eastbound lanes between I-41 and the northbound/southbound I-41 off-ramp.

WisDOT says the closures will be on Thursday, July 6, and Friday, July 7 from 6 p.m. through 11 a.m.

Drivers are being told they can exit to southbound I-41 and use the I-41/Oneida Street on and off-ramps to do a U-turn and access northbound I-41 to rejoin eastbound WIS 172.

WisDOT says the closure is for a resurfacing-level project that will also include a number of ramp improvements between the airport and I-41. Construction work is also continuing on WIS 172 between I-41 and I-43.

Drivers can refer to the project website for the most current contractor schedule of operations, overnight ramp closures, and other traffic impacts.