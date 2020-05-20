Wisconsin Department of Transportation caution drivers and motorists

1  of  2
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is asking drivers to be alert and take caution while driving as deer activities typically increase this time of year.

According to the WisDOT during this time of year female deer search for places to give birth and young deer separate from their mothers making them more likely to encounter drivers that are on the road.

The organization reports that the months of May and June are when motorcyclists are most likely to be injured in a deer-vehicle crash.

The DOT notes that last year in Wisconsin there were more than 18,000 reported crashed with 555 motorists being injured and nine killed.

All nine were said to be motorists.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is asking residents to buckle up, stay alert, and and take caution while on the road.

