HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the more than $130 million project of WIS 15. The project expanded 11 miles of Highway 15 to a four-lane divided highway with a bypass around the village of Hortonville, Outagamie County executive Tom Nelson says the completed project allows drivers to travel more safely.

“Public safety, on this stretch there were a lot of people unfortunately that got hurt, and yes in some cases there were fatalities and this community wanted to do something about it,” stated Nelson.

Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez says the highway also provides an economic boost for local businesses.

“The Highway 15 project shows once again that when we invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, we are investing in more than steel and concrete we are inviting visitors improving the flow of commerce, and making it easier to get to work, and most importantly enhancing safety,” explained Rodriguez.

The WIS 15 expansion project took more than two years to complete.



