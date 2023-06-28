(WFRV) – With the July 4th holiday coming up, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is offering drivers some tips on what to do to prepare for the busy holiday traffic.

In a release from WisDOT, Officials say peak travel times are predicted to be between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, June 30, through Tuesday, July 4, and 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5.

WisDOT says most highway construction will be put on pause and barrels will be pulled back as a way to accommodate the weekend’s heavy traffic.

WisDOT adds that despite the construction pauses some work staging zones and activity could still impact some traffic routes.

Authorities say there are plenty of ways to “Know Before You Go,” including the following:

Visit 511wi.gov Provides real-time information on travel conditions

Download the free 511 Wisconsin app

Follow 511 Wisconsin on Twitter

Dial 5-1-1

WisDOT also says that drivers should always buckle up, slow down, and expect higher traffic than usual no matter the destination.

If drivers do get tired on longer trips, they are encouraged to take a break at a rest area. A list of rest stops in the state and their location can be found here.