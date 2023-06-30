(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced its revoked several licenses from wholesale dealers all across the state.

According to WisDOT, the state of Wisconsin revoked 3 Point Capital’s license for failing to follow administrative requirements properly. Officials found that the Columbia County wholesale dealer sold motor vehicles directly to consumers, rolled back odometers on vehicles, and falsified title documents when selling vehicles to customers.

Due to the nature of the violations, WisDOT revoked 3 Point Capital’s license on April 23. The decision to revoke the license was upheld by a hearing on May 24, and officials with 3 Point Capital did not appeal further, making the decision final.

In addition, ARB Auto in Beaver Dam also had its wholesale license revoked for similar violations of state law. ARB Auto’s license was taken on April 23, and the decision was upheld on May 26.

Two Walworth County wholesale dealers failed to follow requirements, making WisDOT revoke their licenses as well. Fast Automotive and M X Auto Sales in Elkhorn both had licenses revoked on April 24.

The decision to uphold the revocation of the license for Fast Automotive took place in court on May 31, and officials did not appeal. Additionally, M X Auto Sales had their revocation upheld on June 2. Similarly, they did not appeal.

Finally, an out-of-state buyer had his license revoked after the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles found that a man violated state laws.

According to WisDOT, Larry Hopson of E and N Auto Group in Tampa, Florida, violated state law when he sold motor vehicles directly to Milwaukee area consumers.

A Wisconsin buyer’s license allows an individual to bid on and purchase vehicles at Wisconsin’s wholesale motor vehicle auctions. Licensed buyers can only buy vehicles on behalf of their employer(s), not for their own or others’ use. Additionally, they cannot sell directly to the public, which Hopson allegedly did.

Hopson’s license was revoked on April 24, and the decision was upheld by a WisDOT hearing on May 26. Hopson did not appeal the decision, making it final.