(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is warning the public of possible pavement buckling as the temperatures in the area start to rise.

In a release, WisDOT says the weather going from cool to very hot increases the risk of the pavement buckling and drivers should be alert and take extra caution while out on the roads.

Officials say the slabs of pavement can heat up and expand making them push against each other. With enough pressure the pavement then buckles and creates bumps or dips.

While predicting if buckling will occur or not is difficult, WisDOT says drivers should slow down and focus while driving, watch for slowed or stopped traffic and be ready to move out of the way for highway crews, and be sure to check on the area’s traffic conditions here.