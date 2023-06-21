BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) hosted a job fair on Wednesday for those affected by the AriensCo layoffs.

Local 5 News caught up with former Ariens employee William Sanderfoot, who says losing a job is never easy.

“I got laid off from Ariens on June 5,” said Sanderfoot. “I have worked there since 2019.”

More than 45 companies attended the job fair, looking for employees who are seeking new opportunities.

Jon Tangless lost his job due to the layoffs and said the event allowed him to explore other career fields.

“Blessing in disguise,” said Tangless. “I have been on third shift for 20 years, so for me, looking at different aspects, I am switching gears. It gives me an opportunity to switch gears and look for something on first shift and try other things out.”

The DWD says the job fair will prepare those unemployed and affected by the layoffs for a brighter future.

“The unemployment rate in Calumet County is 1.6%, so there are so many employers here who are ready to offer opportunities and have open positions right now for not only those folks who have been impacted by this layoff but also anyone else in the community whose looking to maybe do a career change,” said DWD Secretary Designee Amy Pechacek.

As Sanderfoot continues his search for a new job, he encourages others to stay positive and remain strong during these difficult times.

“Just keep believing in yourself and know that the hard work that you put in does pay off,” added Sanderfoot. “I’m confident that the work that I put in the last three years will pay off.”

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development will host another job fair on Thursday, June 22, at the Menasha Job Center from noon to 3 p.m.