Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services investigating increase in cases of E. coli

(WFRV) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting “a significant increase in the number of reported cases of” Escherichia coli (E. coli) O157 infection.

In a release by the DHS, the increase in cases has reportedly been seen since November 13.

Officials say they are investigating the source of these infections. They add they are working with local public health departments to interview sick individuals to learn more about their activities, food and water sources, and foods and beverages they consumed before they became sick to find a potential common source of infection.

According to DHS, symptoms vary but often include stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting.

The spread of E. coli O157 can be prevented by:

Washing hands before preparing or eating food and after using the bathroom or changing diapers.

Not swimming or having children share baths while sick.

Staying home from work, school, and daycare.

There is no word yet on where the cases of E. coli have been reported in the state.

For more information, visit the Wisconsin Department of Health.