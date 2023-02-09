OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple deputies in southeastern Wisconsin were recognized with a Certificate of Excellence following a rescue call, where an elderly man had fallen onto his cold garage floor.

A Facebook post by the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office details the incident when three deputies responded to a report of an elderly man who had fallen while trying to move his garbage and recycling bins to the curb.

Deputies say the man was not injured but had been lying on the cold garage floor ‘for an extended period of time.’

After expressing concerns about the need for the garbage to be pushed to the curb, Deputy Morgan, Deputy Marquardt, and Deputy Nelson helped move the bins to the curb while medical personnel helped the man.

Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office

Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office