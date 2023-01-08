SPRINGVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in central Wisconsin has a 62-year-old man in custody on requested charges that include fleeing/eluding and OWI (10th offense), after he allegedly stole a vehicle and crashed it in a ditch following a pursuit with deputies.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began around 2:40 p.m. on January 4 after deputies received a complaint about a man who was at a residence of a woman who he is ordered to have ‘no contact’ with.

The woman at the residence, located in the 3000 block of 10th Lane in Springville, reported the incident after the man, later identified as John C. Mathews of Grand Marsh, was beating on her vehicle.

Mathews then allegedly took off in the woman’s car, without her consent. Responding deputies located the vehicle traveling southbound on STH 13 and tried to initiate a traffic stop.

Deputies say that Mathews failed to stop, leading to a pursuit that reached estimated speeds of over 100mph.

The release states that as the vehicle approached 14th Lane near Fawn Avenue, Mathews lost control and crashed into the south ditch on Fawn Avenue. The vehicle reportedly overturned onto its roof before coming to a rest in the eastbound lane of Fawn Avenue.

However, when deputies approached the vehicle, Mathews was not found inside. Authorities then saw a trail of blood and footprints leading into the wooded area on Fawn Avenue.

After a perimeter was set up around the crash site, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office K9 team was sent out to track the suspect. Shortly after, authorities got a phone call from a homeowner on Fern Avenue who stated that a man was currently standing on her porch.

Deputies responded to the call, taking Mathews into custody. Mathews was sent to a hospital for medical clearance, and was later transported to the Adams County Jail.

The following charges have been requested through the Adams County District Attorney’s Office:

Fleeing/Eluding

Operating While Intoxicated – 10th Offense

Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent

Criminal Damage to Property

Disorderly Conduct

Felony Bail Jumping

Authorities did note that no further information will be released at this time.