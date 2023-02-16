DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in southcentral Wisconsin had some necessary help with pulling an ATV out of icy waters on Lake Waubesa on Wednesday.

A Facebook post from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says deputies were helped by the DCSO’s Marine and Trail Team and Shawn Reinacher with the incident.

“Without [Reinacher’s] offering of help, equipment, and expertise, this mission would have been hard to accomplish,” stated the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office

Dane County Sheriff’s Office

Dane County Sheriff’s Office

Along with the post, deputies are also warning of deteriorating ice conditions on local lakes and are asking for people to keep a close eye on their belongings and ice shanties that are out on ice-covered waters.

Authorities are suggesting removal if it can be done safely.

The above video shows a similar incident of an ice shack submerging into the water on Shawano Lake on February 15.