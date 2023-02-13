GLENDALE, Ariz. (WFRV) – The State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona played host to Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

In among the crowd and celebrities was one of Wisconsin’s own K-9 units.

Courtesy of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy A. Colon and his K-9 partner, Folti, from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, were on the ground in Arizona helping to keep the venue safe.

The big game kicked off around 5:30 p.m. and the Chiefs overcame a ten-point comeback to beat the Eagles 38-35.

No additional information about the unit’s responsibilities at the game are available.