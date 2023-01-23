KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin deputy and his K9 partner stayed busy this weekend, making not one, but two arrests.

According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Booth and his K9 partner Riv made a traffic stop on Saturday, January 21 around the 8200 block on I-94.

A search of the vehicle led to a discovery of about twelve thousand dollars, and marijuana that tested positive for fentanyl. The driver was arrested and taken to the Kenosha County Detention Center.

Photo Courtesy of Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Photo Courtesy of Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department

According to that same release, Deputy Booth and Riv made another stop on Sunday, January 22, in the 5200 block on I-94. After a search of the vehicle, authorities found a handgun, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.

The Driver was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia before being transported to the Kenosha County Detention Center. He also had a revoked driving status.

The two arrests come after a similar arrest last week in which the deputy and his K9 partner Riv arrested an Illinois man and recovered illegal narcotics and a large amount of cash.