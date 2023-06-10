MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody five days after an alleged hit-and-run that involved a deputy while authorities were attempting a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the original incident happened on Friday, June 2, just after 11 a.m. when Flock License Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras alerted authorities to a stolen vehicle near the downtown Milwaukee lakefront.

Roughly ten minutes after the alert, deputies responded and initiated a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, the 21-year-old suspect who had his door open, allegedly reversed the vehicle.

As a result, a deputy was dragged roughly 30 feet before the driver hit a parked truck, knocking the deputy loose. The driver then reportedly sped away, fleeing the lakefront area.

Deputies say that a passenger of the suspect vehicle was able to get out before the driver fled away. The release states that during the process of arresting the passenger, a 19-year-old Milwaukee man, deputies allegedly recovered a handgun from him.

Later that day, around 12:30 p.m., the stolen vehicle was found by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Police abandoned in an alley near 1500 East Providence Avenue.

Evidence from both the abandoned vehicle and the original scene of the incident was used by MCSO investigators to identify the 21-year-old suspect.

On the morning of Wednesday, June 7, MCSO deputies, S.W.A.T. Team members and investigators, along with the Milwaukee Police Department and United States Marshals Service located the 21-year-old in the 2800 block of West Center Street and took him into custody without incident.

The 21-year-old faces possible criminal charges, including First-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent, the release states.

The 19-year-old passenger faces possible charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent – Passenger, Resisting & Obstructing, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

Authorities say the deputy received medical treatment, but only suffered minor scrapes and bruises.

No further details have been provided.