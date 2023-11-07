DEERFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A deputy in Wisconsin was sent to the hospital after being hit by an apparent impaired driver while at a traffic post with his emergency lights on.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a tragic, two-person fatality crash on Highway 73 in the Town of Deerfield on Sunday afternoon.

While one of the deputies sat inside his squad car at a traffic post with his emergency lights on, another vehicle reportedly hit him at a high rate of speed.

Deputies say the driver is believed to have been impaired, but the crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The Dane County Sheriff’s deputy was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries and has since been released to recover at home.

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said that impairment and speed are also suspected in the original deadly crash.

“Impaired driving continues to play a significant role in serious injury and fatality crashes in Wisconsin,” said Sheriff Barrett. “Impaired driving is not a mistake; it’s a choice. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to make good choices and protect the lives of everyone on our roads.”

No additional details were provided.