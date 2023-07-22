CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A Minnesota man faces a potential 3rd OWI offense after a two-vehicle crash in northwestern Wisconsin where he would later allegedly resist arrest, causing minor injuries to a deputy.

A Facebook post from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department details the incident that began just before 9 p.m. on Friday, July 14 on US 63 at 19th Avenue just west of Cumberland.

A Barron County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to the scene of the crash, and during an investigation, determined that the driver of one of the vehicles, later identified as 38-year-old Shawn Thielman, was allegedly under the influence of an intoxicant.

As the deputy went to place the driver under arrest, the suspect reportedly resisted, leading to a struggle between the deputy and the suspect. Additional law enforcement officers from both Cumberland and Turtle Lake Police Departments responded to the scene and were able to help take the suspect into custody.

The release notes that both the deputy and the suspect were taken to Barron Hospital and were treated for minor injuries. No injuries were reported to have taken place during the crash.

The 38-year-old from St. Cloud, Minnesota, was arrested and is being held in the Barron County Jail on charges of OWI-3rd Offense, Resisting Arrest, and Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer.

No additional details were provided.