GLENWOOD, Wis. (WFRV) – A deputy and one other man are dead following a shooting incident in Glenwood on Saturday night.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, a St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy responded around 6:15 p.m. to a report of a potential drunk driver who crashed into a ditch.

Shortly after arriving, the deputy reported that shots were fired between themselves and the suspect. Authorities say the deputy was taken to the hospital where he later died from a gunshot wound.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene on foot. Officials say he was later found dead, also due to a gunshot wound.

Authorities believe there is no threat to the community and multiple agencies are investigating the incident including the Wisconsin State Patrol, The Wisconsin department of Justice, and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.

No other details are available at this time. Local Five will update this story once more information is released.