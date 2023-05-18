Wisconsin deputy t-boned at roundabout, Illinois driver taken into custody on OWI charges

PLEASANT SPRINGS, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver from Illinois was booked into the Dane County Jail after allegedly crashing into a deputy in a roundabout.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about an incident where a vehicle t-boned a deputy’s SUV. On May 18 around 4:45 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash involving another deputy.

Authorities say that 55-year-old Kenneth Perry was exiting I-90 and did not yield to the deputy in the roundabout at CTH N. Perry then reportedly t-boned the deputy.

Perry is reportedly from Polar Grove, Illinois, and allegedly left the scene of the crash. He was later found by another deputy.

The 29-year-old deputy was sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Perry was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is reportedly handling the crash investigation. Before this crash, deputies arrested three other intoxicated drivers during the overnight shift.

Court records show that Perry has not been officially charged at this time.

No additional information was provided.