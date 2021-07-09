Wisconsin DHS adds detailed COVID-19 vaccination data map to site

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Friday the launch of a new feature on its website to help track COVID-19 activity and to better track vaccinations across Wisconsin.

According to the DHS, maps and data tables, breaking down COVID-19 vaccinations by new geographic boundaries were added to the site. With these features added, Wisconsinites will now be able to view existing COVID-19 vaccination data by municipalities, zip code tabulation areas, school district boundaries, and census tracts.

“Breaking down existing vaccination data by these additional geographies offers new ways for people to understand COVID-19 activity within their communities and will allow us to determine where we need to focus our ongoing vaccination outreach efforts,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Providing timely, transparent COVID-19 information to local and tribal health officials and the public has been a top priority throughout the pandemic, and these updates continue that commitment.”

DHS officials report that the new geographic boundaries use location data from the Wisconsin Immunization Registry (WIR) to populate the maps with COVID-19 vaccination information, based on the address a person has on file in WIR.

Authorities confirm the safety of the new program stating that no personally identifiable information is shared or released. To see the new feature for yourself, click here.