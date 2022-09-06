A sign is displayed outside a DC Health monkeypox vaccine clinic, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is expanding the eligibility criteria for those who can get a monkeypox vaccination.

According to a release, 63 cases of monkeypox/orthopoxvirus have been identified in Wisconsin as of September 6, 2022.

Currently, there are 58 sites administering the monkeypox vaccine. To find out where you can get a vaccine, click here.

Are you eligible?

The following criteria are from the DHS release that explains which residents are eligible to get vaccinated, effective immediately:

Known contacts who are identified by public health through case investigation, contact tracing, and risk exposure assessments.

Presumed contacts who may meet the following criteria: People who know that a sexual partner in the past 14 days was diagnosed with monkeypox. People who attended an event or venue where there was known monkeypox exposure. Gay men, bisexual men, trans men and women, any men who have sex with men, and gender non-conforming/non-binary people who have had multiple sexual partners in the last 14 days.

People considered to have an elevated risk of exposure to monkeypox in the future: Gay men, bisexual men, trans men and women, any men who have sex with men, and gender non-conforming/non-binary people who expect to have multiple or anonymous sex partners. This may include people living with HIV and people who take HIV pre-exposure because of increased risk of sexually transmitted infections. Clinical laboratory personnel who perform testing to diagnose orthopoxviruses, including those who use polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assays for diagnosis of orthopoxviruses, including monkeypox virus. Research laboratory workers who directly handle cultures or animals contaminated or infected with orthopoxviruses that infect humans, including monkeypox virus, replication-competent vaccinia virus, or recombinant vaccinia viruses derived from replication-competent vaccinia virus strains. Certain health care providers working in sexual health clinics or other specialty settings directly caring for patients with sexually transmitted infections.



To learn more about monkeypox, click here.