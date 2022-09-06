WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is expanding the eligibility criteria for those who can get a monkeypox vaccination.
According to a release, 63 cases of monkeypox/orthopoxvirus have been identified in Wisconsin as of September 6, 2022.
Currently, there are 58 sites administering the monkeypox vaccine. To find out where you can get a vaccine, click here.
Are you eligible?
The following criteria are from the DHS release that explains which residents are eligible to get vaccinated, effective immediately:
- Known contacts who are identified by public health through case investigation, contact tracing, and risk exposure assessments.
- Presumed contacts who may meet the following criteria:
- People who know that a sexual partner in the past 14 days was diagnosed with monkeypox.
- People who attended an event or venue where there was known monkeypox exposure.
- Gay men, bisexual men, trans men and women, any men who have sex with men, and gender non-conforming/non-binary people who have had multiple sexual partners in the last 14 days.
- People considered to have an elevated risk of exposure to monkeypox in the future:
- Gay men, bisexual men, trans men and women, any men who have sex with men, and gender non-conforming/non-binary people who expect to have multiple or anonymous sex partners. This may include people living with HIV and people who take HIV pre-exposure because of increased risk of sexually transmitted infections.
- Clinical laboratory personnel who perform testing to diagnose orthopoxviruses, including those who use polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assays for diagnosis of orthopoxviruses, including monkeypox virus.
- Research laboratory workers who directly handle cultures or animals contaminated or infected with orthopoxviruses that infect humans, including monkeypox virus, replication-competent vaccinia virus, or recombinant vaccinia viruses derived from replication-competent vaccinia virus strains.
- Certain health care providers working in sexual health clinics or other specialty settings directly caring for patients with sexually transmitted infections.
To learn more about monkeypox, click here.