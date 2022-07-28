(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced expanded eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine.

The announcement was made on Thursday, due to the growing number of monkeypox cases in Wisconsin. As of July 28, DHS has identified 14 cases of monkeypox in the state.

DHS has received 1,486 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine from the federal government, which is enough vaccine for 743 people to complete the two-dose series.

“Due to a limited vaccine supply, DHS is currently following the federal government’s recommendation to prioritize the JYNNEOS vaccine for individuals at the highest risk of infection,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “At the same time, we encourage all Wisconsinites to be aware of the signs and symptoms of monkeypox and take precautions to prevent the spread.”

Experts recommend vaccination for those who had known exposure to someone with monkeypox and for people who are more likely to be exposed, which includes:

People who know that a sexual partner in the past 14 days was diagnosed with monkeypox.

People who attended an event or venue where there was known monkeypox exposure.

Gay, bisexual, trans, and any other men who have sex with men, who have had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days.

