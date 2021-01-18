Wisconsin DHS Secretary to join Biden Administration, Evers announces interim replacement

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm is set to join the Biden Administration as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Gov. Tony Evers announced that DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm has been nominated to be Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in the Biden Administration. She will depart DHS on Jan 20.

“Andrea Palm is a public servant through and through—she’s been a critical part of our administration and a consummate professional who has done an extraordinary job helping lead our state during an unprecedented public health crisis. I know she will continue to serve our country just as she has our state—with empathy, kindness, and tenacity. I wish her our very best as she leaves us to take this new opportunity,” says Gov. Evers.

Gov. Evers also announced Palm’s interim replacement will be Karen Timberlake, DHS secretary under former Gov. Jim Doyle. Timberlake will serve as DHS interim secretary and officially start at the DHS on Jan. 25.

Karen Timberlake, DHS secretary under former Gov. Jim Doyle.

According to a release, Timberlake was most recently a partner at Michael Best Strategies, LLC, in Wisconsin, advising in areas of public health, healthcare delivery, and healthy community investments as well as business development strategies.

Prior to joining Michael Best, Timberlake was the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute Director and an associate professor at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.

Timberlake also served during former Gov. Doyle’s administration as the director of the Office of State Employment Relations before being appointed as deputy health secretary at DHS in mid-2007 and eventually serving as DHS secretary in 2008 where she served for the remainder of former Gov. Doyle’s tenure.