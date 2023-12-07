(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is urging Wisconsinites to throw away certain applesauce brands that are part of a nationwide recall due to high levels of lead.

A release from the Wisconsin DHS on Thursday morning states that parents and caregivers should have children tested for elevated blood levels if they ate applesauce products included in the recall.

Food retailers and consumers are advised to throw away specific brands of applesauce containing cinnamon, which the release from the DHS states could contain harmful levels of lead.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall for the following brands of applesauce puree that contain cinnamon:

WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree pouches

Schnucks cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches

Schnucks applesauce variety pack

Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches

Officials say that three suspected cases are being investigated in Wisconsin, with multiple cases of lead poisoning having already been detected in several other states.

Stores that sold the recalled products include:

WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are sold nationally and are available through multiple retailers including Amazon, Dollar Tree, and other online outlets

Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack are sold at Schnucks and Eatwell Markets grocery stores

Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches are sold at Weis grocery stores

A child has lead poisoning when their blood lead level measures greater than or equal to 3.5 micrograms per deciliter.