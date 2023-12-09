GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin’s new “direct admit program” will allow students to receive college acceptance letters without applying. University of Oshkosh vice chancellor of enrollment Erin Grisham says the number of students attending college is not what it used to be.

“It used to be 3 and 5 students that graduated high school would go on to higher ed and I think it’s gone down to two and five so it’s declining and the number of high school graduates is declining,” stated Grisham.

Research shows high school students are exploring other options after graduation.

“There’s just more competition in terms of options available to students we’re seeing more students entering the workforce, not pursuing higher education, there’s concerns about the cost of education so there’s lots of factors that are impacting enrollment for the system,” explained Grisham.

Grisham says the purpose of the new program is to attract more students to local universities.

“We’re hoping that this initiative will help us connect to more students who may have not thought about going to higher ed,” said Grisham.

The program launches in the Fall of 2024.