WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Looking to add custom plates to your vehicle? The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) now has an option to order special or personalized license plates online.

According to a release, the new DMV Special and Personalized License Plate Application portal tracks all the options of plates, estimates the fees, and places the order online so new customized plates are ready faster.

The new online service for special plates also confirms owner qualifications and allows eligibility documents to be attached to the application.

Ordering specialized plates isn’t the only thing you can do. You can also order personalized messages on new plates through this online portal. Depending on the type of plate, personalization can range from one to seven letters or numbers.

While this new online service applies to first-time plates for a vehicle, customers have other online options like renewing current plates. If your vehicle already has a license plate and you want to change to a personalized or specialty plate, you’ll have to do so through the mail. More information can be found here.

Ordering first-time plates with this new online service starts the production of the plate sooner so customers can receive their plates faster. It usually takes 5 to 10 business days for customers to receive a special plate or 4 to 6 weeks for a plate with a personalized message.

For more information about what specialty plates are available, or to fill out an application, click here.