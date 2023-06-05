Wisconsin DMV debuts new driver licenses & ID cards, includes new security features

(WFRV) – Wisconsinites getting new driver’s licenses or ID cards will get to show off some new designs that include more security features.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced new driver licenses and identification cards that are updated with security features. These new cards reportedly debut on June 5, and are more resistant to fraud.

Below is what the new cards feature:

Hard-to-replicate designs Hand-crafted artwork of key Wisconsin features are woven throughout, creating a more secure, customized card

Transparent windows visible on the card’s right edge and back bottom edge Allows the clear ribbon to flow right off the edge of the card and is integrated with cardholder data. Wisconsin is the first to have this feature.

A distinct ‘flipping effect’ When angling the card one way, you can see the secondary photo. From another angle, you can see the birth month and year.

Cards for those under the age of 21 continue to incorporate blue/red themes and be vertical While those over the age of 21 will be horizontal and have a blue/gold theme



These security features are available on regular and REAL ID cards. The fee reportedly is still the same.

Wisconsin DMV continues to stay on the leading edge of technology by incorporating the next generation of updated security features into our driver licenses and ID cards. Our residents can be proud of the modernized new cards and also the efforts DMV takes to secure their credentials. WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson

More information can be found on the WisDOT’s website.