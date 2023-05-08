WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has unveiled a new license plate for qualified fleet operators.

According to the DMV, the brand-new plate is stylish and embossed with “FLEET.” It also does not need annual registration stickers, making it less of a hassle for fleet drivers.

To qualify for the new license plate, the DMV says you need to have ten or more standard or light-truck vehicles, and they must be enrolled in the DMV’s eMV Fleet Registration System. Qualifying operators will be able to renew vehicle registration for the fleet at the same time online.

Along with the initial $8.50 issuance fee, standard registration and other fees, such as wheel tax, apply. The fleet plates reportedly cannot be personalized.

Officials confirm that this is the first time Wisconsin has offered a separate fleet-type plate. Businesses and organizations with multiple vehicles can also manage their fleet through the online eMV Fleet Registration System.

This streamlines the paperwork process for license plate renewals and saves companies staff time and money. Participants of this free service can view their entire fleet on a customizable dashboard, sort and select vehicles to schedule for renewal, and more.

For more information on the DMV’s new fleet license plate, you can click here.