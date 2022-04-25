WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Divison of Motor Vehicles (DMV) becomes the first DMV in the nation to update its data system to enable the electronic sharing of all driver records with other states.

Launched on April 10, this process modernized Wisconsin’s system from paper to electronic to ensure the real-time exchange of information. This also improves the accuracy of driver data and DMV efficiency.

“States have long been required by federal law to electronically share driver history records for commercial driver license (CDL) holders. However, the sharing of major driving convictions from one state to another for non-commercial drivers has been primarily done via paper notices sent by U.S. mail,” DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman explained. “While most DMV customers will not notice any change, this new electronic process is an important part of improving the timeliness and accuracy of record sharing across state lines.”

Whenever a Wisconsin resident moves from one state to another, the driver’s history record is sent over to the new state they’re residing in. The new process allows states to share driver history electronically.

All 50 states already send CDL driver data electronically, but Wisconsin is the first DMV to allow the exchange of non-commercial driver records.

More states are expected to follow suit, including our neighbor Minnesota, which is expected to be transmitting conviction information and driver history by the end of 2022.

