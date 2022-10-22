(WFRV) – Novice, and experienced, drivers now have a new tool to help them better understand Wisconsin’s rules of the road.

Wisconsin DMV has launched its new ‘Knowledge and Road Signs Practice Test’ to help novice drivers prepare to get their driver’s licenses, and for proficient motorists to get reacquainted with some of the basics.

“Having safe drivers on our roads is our goal. Giving novice drivers another tool to help them understand their roles and responsibilities can only help in improving highway safety,” DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said. “Having confidence that they know the rules of the road and, equally important, reviewing what they don’t know will improve their skills before they get behind the wheel.”

The questions are similar in format and structure to the actual Knowledge and Road Signs test administered DMVs throughout the state.

Take the test for free by clicking here.