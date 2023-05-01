(WFRV) – Motorists in Wisconsin now have the ability to purchase a new specialty license plate that helps support the Ice Age National Scenic Trail.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), announced the offering of a new license plate. The Ice Age Trail license plate is now available. Officials say that the plate supports the conservation, maintenance and promotion of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail in Wisconsin.

The trail is described as a 1,200-mile footpath located entirely inside Wisconsin. The license plate displays the iconic Ice Age Trail mastodon.

The fees for the special license plate include:

$25 contribution to the Ice Age Trail Alliance The donation could be tax deductible

One-time #15 issuance fee

Plates can be personalized for an extra $15 fee each year

The regular vehicle registration fee

The plates must be ordered online or by mail. The plates are then mailed to the customer.

More information about specialty plates in Wisconsin can be found here.