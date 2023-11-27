ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has revoked the wholesale dealer licenses for 16 dealers in Wisconsin.

According to a release, all 16 dealers are from Columbia County and are located at 101 Skyline Drive in Arlington. Officials say they all failed to follow administrative requirements properly.

The following wholesale dealers have had their licenses revoked:

A & D Family Motors Inc.

All State Solutions Inc.

Amigos Automotors LLC

AS Autoworks LLC

D & G Autos LLC

E & E Automotive LLC

Hard Times Auto Exchange LLC

LGLIS Auto LLC

Oceanic Fleet LLC

RNT Motors LLC

Sanahas Motorsports LLC

South Shore Auto LLC

Tidak Auto Group LLC

Toni Wind Auto LLC

US Auto Outlet LLC

Wasim and Associates Inc.

DMV’s Dealer and Agent Section determined that each dealer listed above violated state law when they failed to maintain a licensed business facility.

A hearing examiner affirmed the decision to revoke the above licenses on October 26. Following a 30-day appeal period, these revocations became final on November 26.

No further details were provided.