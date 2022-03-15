WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will end their extension for drivers 60 years or old.

According to a release, drivers who are ages 60+ and whose license expired in January, February, or March of 2022 must renew their license by March 31, 2022. Any license that is not renewed by that date will be invalid.

Drivers ages 18 to 64 can renew their license online if they are U.S. citizens with an unrestricted driver license, have not had a change in medical conditions, and do not need an original REAL ID.

Customers renewing their license in person will have to do so by appointment. The DMV says applications can be completed online and submitted electronically, which will help reduce the wait time in the DMV lobby.

