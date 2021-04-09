Wisconsin DNR: 161 wildfires burned in the first week of April, continues to urge caution while burning

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Waukesha County fire burns next to subdivision, threatening dozens of homes. Photo credit: John Jorgenson, DNR pilot

Waukesha County fire burns next to subdivision, threatening dozens of homes.
Photo credit: John Jorgenson, DNR pilot

(WFRV) – It has been a busy wildfire season here in Wisconsin. In just the first week of April, there were 161 wildfires burning more than 1,000 acres and destroying 19 buildings.

According to the Wisconsin DNR, the main causes of the fires have been burning debris and equipment. While there has been rain, officials say it won’t take long for grass, leaves and pine needles to dry out again.

April is the busiest month for wildfires in Wisconsin and the DNR asks that you stay vigilant with any outdoor flames, smoke, ash disposal or equipment. They also recommend delaying burning debris until vegetation greens up or becomes less dry with rains.

You can follow along with the latest fire danger report and burning restrictions right here on Local 5 or through the Wisconsin DNR website.

