Wisconsin DNR advises against bringing and taking firewood due to risks posed to trees

(WFRV) – To help protect the state’s forests from harmful pests and diseases, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking residents to use the firewood from the property they are visiting, from within this 10-mile radius or buy state-certified firewood.

Officials say that firewood can carry tree-killing insects and diseases such as emerald ash borer or oak wilt and by using local firewood, residents can avoid moving these pests and diseases to new places.

DNR notes that just one firewood log can easily hide insects such as emerald ash borer or gypsy moth, or the tiny spores of a tree-killing fungal disease such as oak wilt, which can all be harmful to the surrounding trees.

Now, DNR officials are telling residents that instead of taking firewood for a trip or bringing some home on their way back, they instead get their firewood in the location that they are going to use it.

The DNR says that residents can purchase firewood in or near almost every Wisconsin state park or forest property. For more information on transporting firewood, visit the DNR’s firewood webpage.