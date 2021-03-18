Wisconsin DNR announces dates for 2021 deer season planning meetings

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin DNR has announced dates to discuss the upcoming deer seasons with hunters.

Every county has it’s own County Deer Advisory Councils that meet each spring to draw up recommendations for harvest goals, tag availability and season options for their county. Those recommendations formed by the community are sent to the Natural Resource Board and create a plan.

Meetings will take place March 22 to April 1 virtually and will be done county by county. You can find more information on the DNR website.

Overall, the meeting agenda will include development of antlerless harvest goals and season framework for 2021 like offering a holiday hunt or extended archery/crossbow seasons.

A second round of meetings will take place in May, with approvals happening in June.

The meetings are open to the public, but anyone wishing to give feedback can do so on the DNR website starting April 12.

