Wisconsin DNR asking hunters to provide deer for sampling in 18 counties

(WFRV) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says they are looking to test as many deer as hunters will provide in 18 counties as part of their enhanced Chronic Wasting Disease surveillance efforts.

The DNR says these surveillance efforts are part of a multi-year rotation across Wisconsin to determine where CWD exists on the landscape.

Further efforts will focus on areas surrounding wild and captive positive detections as well as in select counties with low sampling numbers in recent years.

Hunters in Marinette, Oconto, Shawano, and Waupaca counties are asked to provide deer for sampling.

The DNR is also looking for hunters in Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Eau Claire, Florence, Forest, Iron, Juneau, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Oneida, Polk, Portage, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor, Vilas, and Washburn counties are also asked to provide for sampling.

Hunters across the state can have their deer tested for CWD with a variety of options to make sampling convenient. These include both in-person sampling stations and self-service options.

When it comes time to dispose of deer carcass waste, the DNR encourages hunters to use a licensed landfill that accepts the waste or in a dumpster designated for deer carcass waste. Carcasses should be double bagged.

If a place of disposal is unavailable, deer harvested on private land should be buried or returned to the location of the harvest.

“The cooperation of businesses who provide a sampling or disposal location and the hunters who have their deer tested are vital to the success of our CWD surveillance process,” says Tami Ryan, DNR Acting Director of the Bureau of Wildlife Management.

For more information on CWD sampling locations and deer carcass disposal locations, visit the DNR website or download the Hunt Wild app.

To view CWD results for a harvested deer, hunters will need to enter a customer ID or CWD sample barcode number. The average turnaround time from when the deer is brought to a sampling station to when the results are available is typically 10-14 days.